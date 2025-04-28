The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $374.48 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $374,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

