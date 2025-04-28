Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204,337 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,294,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.9 %

LLY stock opened at $884.94 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $827.69 and its 200 day moving average is $817.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $839.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,017.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

