Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

