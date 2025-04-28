Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGBD. Bank of America cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $14.99. 48,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,916. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $763.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 178,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.