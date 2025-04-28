Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 113,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,323. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

