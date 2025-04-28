Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 19,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $434.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,702,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 85,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 253,518 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Monro by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,193,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 302,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,899,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

