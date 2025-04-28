Barclays Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $290.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.22. The company had a trading volume of 338,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,291. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 1 year low of $229.21 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.21.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after acquiring an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 24,815.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 371,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after acquiring an additional 153,896 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

