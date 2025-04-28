Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avantor traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 2,368,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,104,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Avantor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avantor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,963,000 after buying an additional 2,983,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,395 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

