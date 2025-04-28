Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the March 31st total of 650,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BUG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,394. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $920.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 68,684 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
