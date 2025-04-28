Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 69.4% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the March 31st total of 163,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCV stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. 10,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,675. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,330,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 119,374.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after buying an additional 1,997,141 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,452,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,555.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 767,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 738,281 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

