Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 69.4% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the March 31st total of 163,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BSCV stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. 10,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,675. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
