Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Rises By 473.4%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, an increase of 473.4% from the March 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Chanson International Stock Down 2.6 %

Chanson International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 125,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,480. Chanson International has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.