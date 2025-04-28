Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 73.3% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. 917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

