Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 73.3% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSMU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. 917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
