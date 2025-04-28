Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada’s urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

