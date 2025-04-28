Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE CJ opened at C$6.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.35. The firm has a market cap of C$980.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$162,600.00. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Dividend History for Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

