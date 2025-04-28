Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
TSE CJ opened at C$6.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.35. The firm has a market cap of C$980.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.
Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy
In other news, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$162,600.00. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
