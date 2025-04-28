Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 12.5% increase from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$64.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$59.10 and a 1-year high of C$91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEI.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.