Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 12.5% increase from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
TSE BEI.UN opened at C$64.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$59.10 and a 1-year high of C$91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BEI.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.50.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Bear Market Has Only Just Started – Here’s Why
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- These 3 ETFs Let You Hold Real Gold Without the Vault
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Institutions Are Buying Super Micro Computer Stock Again
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.