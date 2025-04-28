Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 279,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after buying an additional 69,286 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.59 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

