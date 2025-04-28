Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $16.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.