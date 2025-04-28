Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OBDC. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. 120,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,917. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,987 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,434,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 714,940 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $10,139,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

