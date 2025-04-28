Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.21. 93,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,738. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,953,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $77,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,094,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 15,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 458,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

