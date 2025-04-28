FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. 107,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,434. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

