Capital Analysts LLC Sells 82 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,197,236 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $424.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.11, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.96 and its 200-day moving average is $362.11.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

