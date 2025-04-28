MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MBC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 39,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MasterBrand

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in MasterBrand by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

