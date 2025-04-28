Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLRK opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Solera National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

