Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,619 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Danaher worth $235,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $8,044,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,615,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

DHR stock opened at $197.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

