California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,964 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Eaton worth $208,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,207,000 after purchasing an additional 368,241 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $288.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

