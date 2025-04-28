California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 42,508 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $266,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $162.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.