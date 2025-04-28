California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,971 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $217,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,795,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,045,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after buying an additional 710,684 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $265.11 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,250. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,613. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

