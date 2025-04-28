Promising Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 27th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Intel, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Merck & Co., Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,625,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,633,731. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,372,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,457,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,008,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,148,855. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,374,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $134.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $188.46 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

