The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 47,596 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Lockheed Martin worth $228,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $477.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.