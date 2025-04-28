Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,257,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,303 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,817,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,024.03.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $977.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $966.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $956.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $715.32 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

