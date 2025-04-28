Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,364,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 746.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $130.44.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $136.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.