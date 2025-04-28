Northern Trust Corp Has $1.55 Billion Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,548,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

