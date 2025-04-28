Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $181.84 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

