X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1823227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XFOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XFOR

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 0.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 128,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.