Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Reduced by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,164,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

