Betterment LLC Acquires 52,092 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,092 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

