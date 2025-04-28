Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $884.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $827.69 and its 200 day moving average is $817.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $839.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

