Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.