Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
BMRC stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $329.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Marin Bancorp
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Industry Behemoths Are Rewarding Investors With Dividend Bumps
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Bear Market Has Only Just Started – Here’s Why
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These 3 ETFs Let You Hold Real Gold Without the Vault
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.