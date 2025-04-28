Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

BMRC stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $329.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

