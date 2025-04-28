Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $7.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Ryman Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

