Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5 %

GOODN stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.24. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

