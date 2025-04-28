Short Interest in The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Declines By 50.0%

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
Shares of MHTUF stock remained flat at $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
