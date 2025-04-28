Short Interest in The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Declines By 50.0%

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

Shares of MHTUF stock remained flat at $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.