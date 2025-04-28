Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Down 49.8% in April

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ontrak Price Performance

OTRK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.93. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($9.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($8.19). Ontrak had a negative net margin of 237.77% and a negative return on equity of 171.34%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

