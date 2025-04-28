Short Interest in Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Drops By 50.0%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Benchmark Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Benchmark Bankshares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

