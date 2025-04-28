Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $487.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.43. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.48.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

