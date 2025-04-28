Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Apr 25 Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a apr 25 dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.6 %

FRU stock opened at C$11.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins lowered Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.04.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.