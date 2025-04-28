Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $597.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

