Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Moody’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 210.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Moody’s by 29.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 538.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $438.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total transaction of $146,738.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,321,046.80. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $659,535. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

