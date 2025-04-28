Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Research – April 27th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,311,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $93.90. 9,598,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 5,817,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,631,921. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.51 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Featured Articles