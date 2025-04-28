Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSL stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2207 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

